Shelburne Public Library to host retirement celebration for CEO Rose Dotten

October 9, 2025 · 0 Comments

An event marking Shelburne Public Library CEO Rose Dotten’s retirement will be held at the library on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 5 p.m.

After a wonderful 17 years, Rose Dotten is retiring, and the community is invited to celebrate her contributions to the community at a come-and-go tea at the library.

More details will follow.

While your presence is more than enough, Rose would delight in a division of a plant from your gardens for her own.

Recommended Read of the Week

“Lauryn Harper Falls Apart” by Shauna Robinson: Lauryn Harper had a plan. But after a (totally blown out of proportion) mishap at work, that plan is put to the test.

Lauryn is transferred to a branch of her corporation that just so happens to be located in the hometown she abandoned long ago. This is the same hometown that her powerful corporation is responsible for running into the ground.

Horrified at the thought of returning and facing those she left behind, Lauryn quickly comes up with a new plan: impress her boss enough that she’s briskly whisked back to her big city life.

However, it soon becomes clear that sticking to plans isn’t that simple, especially when her ex-best friend demands they help revitalize the town by throwing the famous Greenstead Fall Festival.

Confronted by her past wrongs, Lauryn immediately agrees to host the festival, but soon enough, Lauryn is swept away in town hijinks, chaotic planning committees, and a second chance at a childhood friend that shows her why home isn’t necessarily a place she has to run from.

Why Rose Recommends it: This is a feel-good fall read that will remind you why community is so important. Not only that, but it made me reflect on how important my hometown and the people in it are.

Readers Comments (0)