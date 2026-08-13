Shelburne Public Library to host several community events in weeks ahead

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

Next week marks the final week of summer programs at the Shelburne Public Library but there is still time to sign up for one of its reading challenges.

There is a challenge for every age group, and lots of prizes to be won including gift certificates to Shelburne’s new bookstore – Cecil Books.

Save the date for these upcoming events:

• Tuesday, Aug. 18 – Family Movie Night at 4:45 p.m.

• Friday, Aug. 21 – TD Summer Reading Club Finale featuring birds of prey from the Canadian Raptor Conservancy

• Saturday, Aug. 22 – Drop in for a cup of tea anytime between 11 and 2 p.m. as we wish Beverly Ford-Arnold best wishes on her retirement after 36 years with the Shelburne Public Library

• Saturday, Sept. 19 – Literacy Resource Day for parents and educators featuring two workshops: “Read It. Write It. Spell It.” with Minintel from 12 to 1:30 p.m. followed by “Let’s Talk About Dyslexia” with Joud Learning from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Attend one or both workshops.

• Sunday, Sept. 20 – Join Finance Journalist Renee Sylvestre-Williams for an engaging discussion about her book “The Singles Tax” at 2 p.m.

• Saturday, Sept. 26 – Bedazzle one of your romance novels as you listen to author Marina L. Reed discuss her sizzling new book “Mr. Tuesday” at 2 p.m.

Recommended Read of the Week

This week’s staff pick from the Shelburne Public Library is “I Eat the Stars” by Sarah Wilson. The book is being recommended by Molly.

“Lately, it hasn’t seemed enough to just blissfully disassociate into a random narrative. This is partially because there are just more books than ever before which makes it tough to choose, but also because –– and perhaps this is just me –– all the covers are starting to blend into each other,” Molly writes. “Sometimes the writing is just plain bad, and I’m left scratching my head. This is where ‘I Eat the Stars’ comes in. Wilson thoughtfully asks her readers ‘what the hell is happening to this world’, knowing we are all experiencing this thought on some level.”

Molly added, “Organizing her chapters around dismantling outdated notions of what it means to be resilient, Wilson draws on personal experience as well as her many interactions as a New York Times journalist. In the final result, she offers us simply something we can all use at any time; clarity of purpose and confidence for the future, however it may look.”

This weekly column is written by the team at the Shelburne Public Library.

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