Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne resident qualifies for 2025 Special Olympics School Championships

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A student at Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, who’s also a resident of Shelburne, has qualified for the 2025 Special Olympics Ontario School Championships to be held in Ottawa from June 2 to 5.

Grade 12 student Yazmine Wilson-Dupont, a Special Olympics athlete, will represent her school at the event, featuring athletes from across the province.

The Special Olympics Ontario School Championships is hosted by the Ottawa Police Service. Throughout the 2024/25 academic year, more than 10,000 high school athletes competed for the honour of representing their school and community. The School Championships promote inclusion, leadership, and school engagement through sport.

As a Special Olympics athlete, Yazmine specializes in track and field events including the 100-meter, 200-meter, shotput, and standing long jump.

This is Yazmine’s fourth time at the Special Olympics.

Yazmine’s mom, Karrie Daponte, is also her coach and will attend the event to help Yazmine perform at her best level against participants from around the province.

The police are very involved in Special Olympics around the province and have a strong presence at the School Championships as hosts. Police officers help the athletes and cheer them on.

The opening ceremony is a grand event with pipers and the singing of the national anthem.

“It’s a very emotional event,” Karrie said. “It’s quite an experience to see all these athletes during this opening ceremony.”

The Special Olympics School Championships feature track and field events, as well as basketball, bocce, soccer, and floorball.

The events will place at various venues around Ottawa.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Young entrepreneurs brighten seniors’ Mother’s Day with special event

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A group of young Shelburne residents are making sure seniors in the community are being celebrated during ...

Nature paintings  ll Shelburne Art Gallery for new exhibit

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents will be transported to the beauty of cottage country with the latest exhibit at the ...

Dufferin–Caledon candidates share views at local debate

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate.  ...

‘Our neighbours came to our rescue:’ Community supports Mulmur through State of Emergency 

Written By SAM ODROWSKI It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. ...

Shelburne devastated by ice storm over weekend

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Residents of Shelburne and North Dufferin are starting the process of cleaning up and recovering from the ...

Orangeville to Shelburne transit service extended

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have ...

Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team leave the ice with a playoff-style win 

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART The Shelburne Wolves U15 LL team is putting in a good effort in the playoffs and had a win in their ...

Residents voice concerns from Strada Aggregate in community meeting

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Melancthon residents have received an update on a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to ...

Sylvia Jones re-elected as wave of blue swept Ontario

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term ...

Local youth to hike 800-kilometres of the Camino de Santiago in Spain

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER An 11-year-old Mulmur resident is heading out for the journey of a lifetime.  Henry Little, known locally ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support