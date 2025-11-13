Shelburne residents to star in upcoming theatrical production, ‘Sugar Road’

Two Shelburne area residents will star in the Grey Wellington Theatre Guild’s (GWTG) upcoming production, which will lead audiences down Sugar Road to a night of comedy, romance, and music.

Canadian playwright Kristen Da Silva sets the play in a small Ontario town, where amusement park operator Hannah Taylor is about to be reunited with an old flame who rose to country music fame and is returning to town to perform at a popular local festival.

Director Peggy Raftis says the play features a strong cast of experienced actors and a story that will make local theatre-goers feel right at home.

“This is a really fun play that has romance and laughter and a little bit of music. It shows the importance of friendship, especially in rural Ontario,” Raftis said.

Cast members include Shelburne area residents Jenessa Doherty as Hannah and Josh Oatman as country star Jesse Emberley. Both are performing for the first time with the GWTG, but have appeared onstage at Century Church Theatre in Hillsburgh, and Oatman is a professional musician with numerous stage and television acting credits.

Guild veterans Dan Bieman of Harriston and Minto resident Amy Sjaarda were both seen most recently in the GWTG production of Anne of Green Gables – The Musical. Bieman plays an ex-roadie and park handyman, while Sjaarda portrays Hannah’s eccentric best friend.

Sugar Road runs Nov. 21, 28, and 29 at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 22 at 8 p.m., and Nov. 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. at the Harriston Town Hall Theatre.

Tickets are $20 and available at Harriston Home Hardware and Walsh’s IDA in Mount Forest or online through Zeffy at greywellingtontheatre.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door or can be reserved by calling 519-338-2778 or by emailing gwtheatreguild@gmail.com.

