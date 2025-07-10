Shelburne Sports and Culture Club and DCC host OCC for weekend cricket match at KTH Park in Shelburne

July 10, 2025

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Sports and Culture Club (SSCC) and the Dufferin Cricket Club (DCC) hosted the Orangeville Cricket Club (OCC) for a match on the pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne on June 28.

It was a low-scoring but highly competitive tennis ball game.

After winning the toss, the DCC’s batsmen struggled in the opening of the match, finishing on 85 for eight off their allotted 18 overs with RV Manshahia scoring 24.

Himanshu scored 14, and Deep and Jainish chipped in with 12 each.

There were 13 extras.

In response, the OCC went to the target in 16.3 overs, with extras top scoring with 24.

That was followed by Meet with 13, Zeb with 11, Rohit with 10, and Captain Ricky with nine.

Bowling for the DCC, Onkar was the pick of the bowlers with four for 14 in his five overs.

He was well supported by Himanshu who picked up two for 21 of his five overs, and RV Manshahia, who got two for 23 in 2.3 overs.

RV Manshahia, of the DCC, was Man of the Match for his knock of 24 and his two for 23.

The two clubs have planned a seven game hardball series over the next few weeks.

Mavericks win over Phoenix in Game 1 of cricket series

The Dufferin Cricket Club has started a best-of-seven series between the Shelburne Phoenix and the Orangeville Mavericks with the first game taking place on Sunday, July 6, at KTH Park in Shelburne.

In Game 1 of the series, the Mavericks stormed to a convincing 73 run victory.

The Pheonix batted first in this match and were bundled out for 159 in 19.4 overs, with extras contributing the most with 45 runs.

It was Sarthak’s classy innings of 38 that was the stand out, anchoring the Maverick’s total with confident stroke play and sharp running between the wickets. He was supported by Sahil Bedi who added 27.

Phoenix bowlers did show some spar with Keyur Patel claiming 3 for 44, while RV Manshahia and Jasmeet chipped in with 2 wickets each.

In the second inning the Phoenix struggled to respond. The Phoenix faltered under scoreboard pressure, collapsing for just 86 runs.

Once again, extras (24) featured prominently, followed by Onkar with 22, and Shivam with 19.

The Maverick’s bowling attack was relentless, but it was Sarthak who once again stole the show, adding 3 wickets for just 7 runs in 3 overs, to cap off a brilliant all-round performance.

Sarthak was awarded Man of the Match.

The Mavericks now lead the series 1-0 with the next match coming up this weekend.

