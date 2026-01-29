Current & Past Articles » General News

Shelburne welcomes new doctor’s office as a pharmacy expands to full-service clinic

January 29, 2026

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A new full-service medical clinic and community pharmacy has opened its doors in Shelburne, bringing much needed primary care closer to residents who previously had to travel to neighbouring towns for basic services.

Shelburne Town Pharmacy has expanded, opening the Shelburne Town Medical Clinic late last year at a new location – 110 Centennial Rd. Pharmacist and owner of the clinic, Sanjay Lekhi, said it offers comprehensive medical care six days a week.

“The clinic is a full-fledged, full-service clinic,” he said. “We do vaccines, TB (Tuberculosis) testing, and we see children, infants, and seniors. The doctor also does all the usual forms, like WSIB and driving medicals — the ‘you’re okay to drive’ certification that some people need for their jobs, for example.”

Under the same roof, the pharmacy operates as an enhanced community hub.

“The pharmacy is… a full community pharmacy where we do, apart from the regular pharmacy operations, we do things like compression stockings for example, and ostomy supplies,” Lekhi said. “We do compounding, as well as offer services for addiction.”

The business began as a standalone pharmacy in 2013 in Shelburne’s Giant Tiger Plaza, later relocating in 2019 and experimenting with a virtual medical clinic model.

That early telemedicine partnership demonstrated the demand for local care but was disrupted when a change in building ownership led to steep rent increases, forcing healthcare tenants to search for new, affordable locations.

Despite those setbacks, they persisted and eventually secured a suitable location to co-locate a permanent clinic and pharmacy.

The team now includes a full time doctor, a medical office assistant managing appointments and administrative work, and a staff of about seven in the pharmacy, supported by family and a pharmacist partner.

By offering primary care and pharmacy services within town limits, the new clinic aims to reduce pressure on regional hospitals, cut travel time and costs for patients, and set a precedent for more providers to invest in smaller communities that have grown rapidly but lag behind in essential healthcare infrastructure.

For more information about the clinic, visit shelburneclinic.com.



         

