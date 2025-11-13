Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep hockey team off to strong start for 2025/26 season

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U13 Rep team has started the 2025/26 season with a positive attitude and strong skills on the ice.

The team has a 2-2-2 record so far this year, and a long season lies ahead, with the team hoping to put many more wins on the board.

Wolves players showed a lot of skill on the ice when they hosted the Oro Thunder 2 team at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) on Thursday, Nov. 6.

After a competitive first two periods, the Wolves blasted into the final period and really took control of the game.

They were leading 3-2 midway through the third period.

The Wolves scored to make it 4-2.

A final Shelburne goal late in the period gave the Wolves a 5-2 win.

“I thought it was a good game,” said Wolves centre Michael Sheppard after the game. 

“In the third period we came back to the level we needed to play. The first and second period wasn’t the best of our playing ability. In the third period we really stepped it up and made a comeback and brought the win home for the boys.”

Team morale has been very good this year, which has translated into on- and off-ice camaraderie.

“We had lost a few players due to injury and other things, and tonight was our first day back with a full bench,” explained Wolves U13 Rep coach Dave Clarke. “They’re playing as a team and buying into our systems. In the dressing room they’re all getting along, they’ve really hit it off. They are very skilled. We (are) teaching them hockey systems now, just the way they are moving the puck is great. You can’t be selfish with a hockey puck.”

Clarke added, “We (are) teaching them a lot about the penalty kill.”

The Wolves U13 Rep team will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Friday, Nov. 15, hosting a game against the Essa Eagles.

Game time is 2:45 p.m.



         

