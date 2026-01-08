Current & Past Articles » Sports

Shelburne Wolves U18 team having a stellar season with 19 wins

January 8, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U18 Rep team is having an outstanding season and putting out a good effort on the ice this year.

With a lot of skill on the ice and good cooperation between both players and the coaching staff, the squad is looking really good.

The team currently has a  19-4-4 record and is in third place.

A home game against the Essa Eagles at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Jan. 4 ended in a 2-2 tie.

Head coach Tyler Hogan said he thought it wasn’t one of their better games.

“We didn’t have our ‘A’ game tonight, that’s for sure,” Hogan said. “I think we had a bit of a holiday hangover.”

It was a scoreless first period in Sunday’s game despite a lot of fast action and shots on net.

The Wolves opened the scoring with the only goal in the second period.

It was tied up when Essa hit the back of the net early in the third period.

Shelburne went ahead when they scored just 30 seconds later to take a 2-1 lead.

It was again knotted when Essa scored.

Neither team could break the tie before the buzzer sounded and both teams had to settle for a single point in the 2-2 stalemate.

Overall, Hogan said the team has been playing very well this year and players have bought into the systems they use.

“Overall, the season has been good so far – pretty positive,” Hogan said. “We won the regional Silver Stick, then we’re off to the international Silver Stick next weekend, so that’s our next goal. As a team, we have progressed really well. We had a lot of turnover and new guys this year. They bought in, we’re working together toward a common goal.”

The Parry Sound Shamrocks are currently in first place in the division. They are followed by the South Muskoka Bears in second place and the Wolves in third.

The Wolves are looking forward to a good showing in the international Silver Stick tournament.

The Shelburne Wolves U18 Rep team will be back on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Jan. 18 when they will host the South Muskoka Bears #1 team. Game time is 5 p.m.



         

