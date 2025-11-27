Stayner Siskins moves into second place in the PJHL’s North Carruthers Division

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Nearing the halfway mark in the regular season schedule of the Provincial Junior Hockey League (PJHL), there have been a few changes in the standings as teams start the battle for a final place before heading into the playoffs.

In the North Carruthers Division, the Alliston Hornets are still holding on to the top spot.

The Hornets were on a 13-game winning streak but suddenly hit a rough spot on Nov. 6, when they took a loss to the Stayner Siskins. Two more losses to the Penetang Kings and the Orillia Terriers followed on Nov. 14 and 15.

The Hornets turned it around this past weekend with wins over Orillia and Muskoka.

The Alliston team remains in first place in the division with a 16-3 record.

Moving into second place, the Stayner Siskins have been putting out a strong performance over the past few weeks. They now have a 15-5 record and 30 points. The team has won eight out of its last nine games.

That strong performance by the Siskins moved them up in the standings and dropped the Orillia Terriers to third place in the division.

The Terriers were in first place for most of the season. The drop in the standings, however, doesn’t tell the whole story.

Orillia has played only 17 games, winning 13 and losing only four.

This means they are still a major powerhouse in the division.

In the middle of the pack, the Penetang Kings, Midland Flyers, and Muskoka Bears have recorded similar wins/losses this season.

The Kings have 10 wins, the Flyers have eight, and the Bears have six.

The Huntsville Otters are struggling this season and have won only five games after 15 games.

It’s the same for the Innisfil Spartans, who have managed to win only four games and are in the basement with nine points.

The Division will meet the halfway mark of 21 games for the regular season schedule this coming weekend.

