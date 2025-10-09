Current & Past Articles » General News

Stories Woven Through Fabric reclaims Indigenous identity – one ribbon at a time

October 9, 2025   ·   0 Comments


Written By BROCK WEIR

Co-executive director of the Dufferin–Caledon based Indigenous led not-for-profit, the Brave Canoe, Sharon Rigby, is a student of Indigenous Community and Social Development at Georgian College. During her studies, she saw how proud many of her peers were coming to class wearing a distinctive garment.

Rigby, a Mohawk/Ojibwe artist from Akwesasne Reserve in Quebec, who now lives in Mississauga, was keen to learn more about her culture and its histories, but she did not have a ribbon skirt of her own – and, with some fabric and needles, she set out to reclaim this vivid part of her sartorial culture.

The results of this journey can now be seen on walls throughout the Aurora Cultural Centre as it hosts Rigby’s first solo show, Stories Woven Through Fabric.

On now through Nov. 30, Rigby uses the medium of ribbon skirts to “share the lived experience of Indigenous individuals impacted by the Sixties Scoop and residential school systems,” says the Centre.

“Ribbon skirts hold deep cultural significance for many Indigenous communities across Canada and North America,” says the Centre. “While their meanings vary between nations, they are recognized as symbols of identity, connection to heritage, and the land, and tools for healing. Through her art, Rigby creates a space for truth and reflection, inviting members of her community to share their stories and, in doing so, foster a sense of healing and understanding surrounding National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”

Choosing ribbon skirts as a medium has allowed Rigby to collect threads of her own story, one that was and continues to be impacted by both residential schools and the Sixties Scoop.

“They are works of art – a lot of creativity goes into them, a lot of story, and I wanted to tell my family’s story within a skirt, and all of that came together while I was in the program at Georgian College,” says Rigby. “Initially what I wanted to show through my ribbon skirts was my matriarchal line. I have one ribbon skirt that is dedicated to my family and in that I have three prominent ribbons that go vertically…. One of them is for my grandmother, one is for myself, and one is for my mother. My grandmother was a part of the residential school system, my mother was part of the Sixties Scoop, and in the middle is myself, stepping forward to reclaim our culture and our history.”

Coming out of the residential school system, Rigby says her grandmother had “no concept of showing love” and had never told her daughter that she loved her. Her mother, in turn, as a result of the Scoop, grew up disconnected from a feeling of familial belonging.

“My mom was very strict and very disciplined with me and it took a lot for her to start talking about how she grew up and some of the things she was having a hard time doing when she was raising me,” says Rigby. “It took a lot for my mom to finally step forward and start talking to me about our history.

“When she recognized that I was on that path of going to school, being involved in the community and engaging, she started to open up. The whole concept of this Ribbon Skirt exhibition was, for many years, Indigenous people were not willing to talk, and for the same amount of years, the non-Indigenous weren’t ready to listen. What came about because of that is a lot of people trying to reclaim their culture, having grown up surrounded by trauma, and having to step forward out of that and be these strong Indigenous individuals reclaiming their histories. It’s very difficult to do, but what I was really hoping is through my artistry and through listening to others who felt the same way I did, that by having that story on their skirt would help them find healing. Through that medium myself, I find healing as well.”

It has been a journey of healing, reclamation and growth for the family, and now Rigby’s children have continued on the path of cultural interpretation, fire-keeping, and furthering the Ojibwe language.

“My mom was overwhelmed,” says Rigby of her family’s reaction to the exhibition. “My sister-in-law was reading to her a portion of the stories that were on the skirts and my mom said something that many people came up to me and said on the opening day, ‘We recognize a similar thread through each and every story.’ For people trying to find their connection and trying to find their footing, it’s a little bit of an eye-opener and it also makes them realize they’re not the only ones.”



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Haunt in the Park awarded for Best Canadian Walk-Through Haunt in 2024

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family Haunt in the Park is putting the Town of Shelburne on the map for ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group celebrates Navrati at Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex

By Brian Lockhart The Shelburne Ethnic Group gathered to celebrate Navrati at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Sept. 27, in a colourful and ...

Music Walk to be held at Split Rock Narrows for Bruce Trail Day this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Bruce Trail Day will be celebrated on Sunday, Oct. 5, and the local Dufferin Hi-Land Club is hosting ...

Haunt in the Park to return to Shelburne at new location

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Little Family’s Haunt in the Park is rising up for another year of spooks, but will ...

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support