Streams Community Hub takes over Grace Tipling Hall for three-day run of Seussical JR.

June 12, 2025

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Streams Community Hub brought imagination to the Shelburne community with their first-ever theatrical production.

The local youth arts-based charity hosted a three-day run of the musical Seussical JR. on June 6, 7 and 8 at Grace Tipling Hall. The production was co-directed by Streams staff members, Noni Thomas and Robin Menard.

“We had a lot of kids who were performing for the first time, so it’s been amazing and exciting to see their growth throughout the rehearsal process. We were also excited to have some great audience reception,” said Thomas.

“The kids worked really hard on this and it’s been a long-time coming,” added Menard.

Written by Tony Award winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, Seussical JR. brings to life the beloved characters from Dr. Seuss in a fantastical musical extravaganza.

Audiences are transported from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus, while the Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos. The characters of Seussical JR. are challenged on the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community and emerge triumphant.

Bringing the world of Dr. Seuss to life was Mariah Kidd as Jojo, a young child whose overly wild imagination gets her into constant trouble.

“Jojo is a fun-loving young girl who has parents who don’t think she should be quite as imaginative as she is,” described Kidd. “The show is very all over the place, but there’s a lot of fun facial expressions and colour while being joyful and upbeat.”

Dillian Balfour stepped onto the stage in his first-ever performance as he took on the role of Cat in the Hat – the essence of mischief, fun and imagination.

“With the Cat, you never know what’s going on with him and that fact that it’s all going on inside of Jojo’s head, and [the fact] I’m able to infer that to the audience is what I really like about my character,” said Balfour.

Seussical JR. marks the first main-stage production showcased by Streams Community Hub. The local production of the musical was produced through Streams’ Centre Stage program, which began back in January.

“It’s amazing and wonderful to have the opportunity to showcase to these kids, what the arts can [be] and all the things that you can learn from being involved in a production,” said Thomas.

“It’s nice to give them an opportunity outside of school for them to go and express themselves and learn about the arts and theatre. The things you learn in theatre are so transferable to life itself and those skills are so necessary,” said Menard.

For more information about Streams Community Hub and the programs available visit www.streamshub.org.

