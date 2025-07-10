Teddy Bear Clinic for kids returning to Headwaters Health Care Centre

July 10, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents, mark your calendars for the return of a “beary” special tradition at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC).

Headwaters Hospital announced in a press release on Tuesday (July 8) that its much-loved Teddy Bear Clinic would be making its return on Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the local hospital, located at 100 Rolling Hills Drive.

The Teddy Bear Clinic is designed to reduce childhood anxiety about hospitals and medical care but inviting children to bring their stuffed toys to the hospital for a fun, pretend health care experience.

During the clinic, the children take part in an interactive guided hospital “check-up” for their stuffed friends, where they learn about medical equipment, healthcare workers, healthy lifestyles and what to expect during a real hospital visit.

“This event is so special to both our hospital and our community. We work hard to create a warm and friendly atmosphere where children can feel safe while exploring healthcare. It’s all about making things less scary through fun and helping to spark their curiosity about how hospitals help people,” said Juliann McArthur, manager of patient experience and the lead of the Teddy Bear Clinic.

In addition to the Teddy Bear Clinic, the hospital grounds will be transformed into a lively carnival celebration with a BBQ, exciting games, a petting zoo bus, and plenty of hands-on activities for the whole family.

The community event is free and open to the public.

“We invite families to save the date and bring along their favourite stuffed toys for a day of learning, laughter, and making memories together,” concluded Headwaters.

