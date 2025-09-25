Current & Past Articles » General News

The Ontario SPCA hosts special adoption event to fill hearts and empty animal centres

September 25, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Sam Odrowski

Adoption fees at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society are dropping by 20 per cent, and adoption fees for senior pets are being waived entirely from Sept. 26 to 28, thanks to Home Equity Bank.

The special adoption event is for all of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s animal centres across the province, including the one located at 650 Riddell Road in Orangeville.

“iAdopt: Furever Homes, presented by HomeEquity Bank, is intended to connect people and pets so both can thrive. The goal of the three-day adoption event is to place as many animals as possible into loving homes, with a special emphasis on creating perfect matches between our senior animals in care and adopters 55-plus,” reads a statement from Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

Senior animals are sometimes overlooked in shelters and often have to wait longer to find a suitable home.

“They are typically calm, well-mannered, and already house-trained, making them an ideal match for older adopters seeking a steady, reliable friend. Adopting a pet can provide life-enriching benefits for older Canadians – from improved mental and physical well-being to a stronger sense of community and purpose,” reads the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s statement.

Niary Toodakian, vice-president of customer insights and brand at HomeEquity Bank, noted that pets offer so much more than just companionship, especially for seniors.

“Research consistently reveals pets provide a sense of purpose, routine, physical activity and a reduced sense of loneliness some older adults may experience,” said Toodakian. “Older Canadians are living vibrant, active, connected lives. They show us that age brings the wisdom, compassion, and commitment that makes them the perfect pet owners.”

Anyone who is unable to adopt an animal can still make a difference by becoming a foster volunteer.

“For empty nesters facing lonely houses this time of year as their kids head off to school, fostering can be a happy distraction,” reads the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s statement.

The Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre’s new manager, Julie Woods, who took over the position from Dawn Lyons on Aug. 28, commented on the importance of fostering needy animals.

“If you could use some companionship or purpose in your life, fostering might be the perfect way to give back to animals in need,” said Woods. 

“It makes a world of difference for animals who need a bit more TLC than an animal centre can provide to help prepare them for adoption.”

Information on animals available for adoption and becoming a foster volunteer can be found online at ontariospca.ca.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne man shares personal journey with cerebral palsy in debut book, ‘Beyond the Chair’

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A Shelburne-based author is inviting readers to “roll” with him as he shares his experiences of growing ...

Shelburne Rotary Club seeking student applicants for youth exchange program

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Rotary Club of Shelburne is looking for a student from Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) ...

Headwaters Health Care Centre welcomes children for playful Teddy Bear Clinic

A visit to the hospital can be scary, especially if you’ve never been. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a ...

Shelburne’s automatic speed enforcement cameras to begin issuing fines tomorrow

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Drivers travelling through the Town of Shelburne will want to keep a close eye on their speed ...

Act of Remembrance: Local veteran provides Highway of Heroes sticker to emergency services

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For nearly 20 years, Dufferin County veteran Chris Skalozub has run a local initiative to have Highway ...

Shelburne Ethnic Group donates $2,000 and 600 reusable bags to food bank

The Shelburne Ethnic Group organized a community fundraiser in support of the Shelburne Cupboard Food Bank and raised $2,000 on Aug. 17 at Grace Tipling ...

Four decades of serving the local community

Shelburne Home Hardware and Building Centre celebrates 40 years Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Past and present staff members, local dignitaries and ...

Local initiative provides essential supplies for students

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The start of a new school year is rapidly approaching, which means it’s time for families to ...

Shelburne opens park dedicated to Natasha Paterson

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Summer is in full swing and Shelburne youth have a new playground where they can swing, climb, ...

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support