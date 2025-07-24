The Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club meets Brampton in T20 cricket showdown

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Sports and Cultural Club (SSCC)met up with a team from Brampton on Saturday, July 19, for a T20 cricket match as part of the summer series opener.

SSCC won the toss and decided to bat first, in a move that would later prove to be the right decision.

SSCC’s innings got off to a shaky start with the early dismissals of openers Dip Kumar and Ttushar, both falling in the powerplay and putting pressure on the middle order. However, the middle order still showed some good action.

Mohnish had a well-crafted 30, timing the ball and rotating the strike. Sarthank added crucial runs with a gritty 14.

Hardik contributed significantly, playing a stabilizing role in the play. RV brought momentum back into the inning with 27.

The inning found an anchor in a 24-run partnership between Keyur and Himanshu, adding depth during the final overs.

The real fireworks came when Onkar lit up the field in five deliveries, smashing two sixes and one four to finish unbeaten on 18 off 5, giving SSCC 152/8 in 20 overs.

Brampton began their chase with SSCC’s bowling unit striking hard.

Onkar set the tone in the first over, finishing with two key wickets. Amit Modi bowled four overs for just six runs, and grabbed one wicket.

RV, Keyur, and Onkar all chipped in with two wickets each, with Sarthak and Amit getting one each.

SSCC won the match by 60 runs, to lead the series 1-0.

Top performers in the match were Onkar (18 and two wickets), Himanshu (three wickets) and Mohnish (30 runs and two wickets).

