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Theatre Orangeville and Community Living Dufferin set to present Creative Partners on Stage festival

May 28, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The stage at Theatre Orangeville will once again become a celebration of creativity, inclusion and community connection as Community Living Dufferin (CLD) and Theatre Orangeville prepare to host its annual Creative Partners on Stage (CPOS) Festival this weekend.

Running May 29 to 31 at the Opera House, the festival brings together theatre, music, art and storytelling while spotlighting neurodiverse performers, artists and entrepreneurs from across the community. CLD said in a statement that everyone is welcome to attend to help support the performers. 

“This festival is an incredible opportunity to celebrate inclusion, creativity, and the amazing accomplishments of the CPOS program participants. We encourage staff, families, friends, and community supporters to attend and help us fill the theatre with encouragement and support.”

This year’s festival will feature two original productions, Life OFF Mars and Picture This, each exploring themes of belonging, family, and identity through humour and heart.

Life OFF Mars tells the story of a group of stranded aliens who crash-land on Earth and must find a new place to call home while being pursued by the mysterious “Men in Beige.” The production is a mix of comedy with deeper messages about acceptance and finding community in unfamiliar places.

Following the end of the first performance, audience members can move down to the Lower Atrium for an artisan market showcasing neurodiverse-led businesses and artists.

The market will also include concessions and interactive art activities, giving guests the chance to meet local creators, purchase handmade works and participate in their own artistic experiences.

Following this extended intermission is the second production, Picture This.

This story centres around a family gathering for a grandfather’s 70th birthday celebration. As an old photo album comes to life, younger versions of family members come to life right from the pages, revisiting memories, milestones and dreams from across generations.

CLD describes the show as a reminder that every family story continues to evolve.

Organizers said that the festival is about more than just the performances themselves. The weekend is intended to celebrate the accomplishments of CPOS participants while encouraging inclusion, visibility and support for neurodiverse artists throughout Dufferin County.

Performances begin Friday evening with Life OFF Mars at 6:30 p.m., followed by the artisan market at 7:30 p.m. and Picture This at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday both share the same schedule with afternoon performances beginning at 1 p.m. 

Individual show tickets are $25, while double-feature festival passes are $40.

To purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 519-942-3423.



         

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