Theatre Orangeville’s Academy opens up registration for new season

December 18, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Theatre Orangeville’s Academy is inviting youth across Dufferin County to step into the spotlight this spring, with a wide range of after-school classes, camps and programs made to build confidence, creativity and collaboration.

Kaitlyn Gallant, program coordinator for Theatre Orangeville, said that the Academy offers programming for students from junior kindergarten through Grade 12, with options for beginners and experienced performers alike. 

“Right now we have the full grade range available,” Gallant said. “So if you’re enrolled in JK all the way to grade 12, there is something here for you. There is a class for you to join in. We have T.O.Y.S. (Theatre Orangeville Youth Singers) if you’re interested in singing, which is for grades two through to high school, and then Young Company is that grade seven to 12.”

Recreational after-school classes require no audition and focus on creative play, storytelling and performance fundamentals.

Gallant said that this is the best place for youth to get involved if they’re curious but inexperienced. Theatre Orangeville also has programs for those who are not entirely sure if they’re ready to commit to regular classes.

“This is really meant for beginners; you don’t have to bring any previous experience with you,” Gallant said. “If you’re not sure if the whole after-school program is for you, come out and try a camp like a PA day camp for one day; it’s an opportunity to dip your toe in.”

Older kids with some more experience can explore acting, movement and scene work in more advanced classes.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with professional creative teams to develop vocal technique, movement, and storytelling through song, culminating in a public spring performance complete with sets, costumes, and choreography.

The Academy’s most intensive offering is Young Company, an audition-based summer program for grades seven to 12.

The four-week program immerses students in a professional rehearsal process, guided by industry professionals.

“We have our Academy classes, which are our after-school rec programs, which then can catapult into our summer program, which is the Young Company, which is an audition-based program,” Gallant said. “It’s an intensive program. One month is a musical, one month is a straight play. There, we work with our professional team to get them to produce a full, fully realized show.”

Past productions have included Hadestown: Teen Edition and The NeverEnding Story. While performance is central, students also have opportunities to explore technical and production roles. Students can follow customized tracks in areas such as sound design, prop building and stage management.

Registration for the next session of after-school classes is currently open and will remain open until classes are full. Summer camp registration opens in mid to late January, with Young Company audition and interview information expected in January as well.

Theatre Orangeville’s Academy offers a flexible, collaborative approach to teaching all facets of theatre, from acting to lighting and sound design. With something to offer everyone, it’s a safe and welcoming environment for anyone curious about getting involved in theatre.

For more information on the Academy, go to theatreorangeville.ca/academy/overview.



         

