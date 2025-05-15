Current & Past Articles » General News

Touch-a-Truck coming to Shelburne’s Operations Yard next weekend for Public Works Week

May 15, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne is inviting community members and their families to come out and learn about the equipment used day-to-day to maintain the community in celebration of Public Works Week. 

The Town of Shelburne will host a “Touch a Truck” event on May 24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Operations Yard, located at 124 Luxton Way. 

The Town has planned for a sensory hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to ensure a quieter experience with no horns, sirens or flashing lights for those sensitive to loud noises or bright visuals. 

During the event, attendees will have the chance to meet the operators and explore the lineup of vehicles including snow ploughs, excavators, backhoes, emergency responder trucks, a GFL garbage truck and more.

Additional highlights of the event include face painting, popcorn, and a Touch-a-Truck passport for kids to collect stamps from each of the vehicles they visit. 

Admission is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for the Shelburne Food Bank. 



         

