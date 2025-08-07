Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Grand Valley seeking public input on future of Lions Park Ball Diamonds

August 7, 2025

Written By Sam Odrowski

The Town of Grand Valley is seeking public input on the future uses of the Greta and Titch Boswell Memorial Lions Park Ball Diamond.

During Grand Valley Council’s regular meeting on July 22, town staff were directed to gather community feedback via email. 

Any person, community group or organization with ideas or suggestions can email mail@townofgrandvalley.ca to have their voices heard.

On a Town of Grand Valley Facebook post requesting public feedback on the future use of Greta and Titch Boswell Memorial Lions Park Ball Diamond, the majority of comments expressed support for keeping it as is, or making no drastic changes. 

“As a father who neighbours this park for the past decade with two girls who love nothing more than to play on these grounds, I can attest that hundreds and hundreds of people use this diamond to help unwind, get exercise and create wonderful summer memories,” wrote Grand Valley resident Tony Fenech. “It’s truly is one of our most beloved assets and I pray nothing should ever come of it.”

All of the feedback collected by the Town of Grand Valley through the mail@townofgrandvalley.ca email will be presented to Town Council at its Sept. 23 meeting. 



         

