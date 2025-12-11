Town of Shelburne asks residents to support emergency services by clearing snow off hydrants

As winter weather continues to cover the streets of Shelburne in snow, the town has issued a statement asking residents to help local emergency services.

Every second counts in an emergency, and snow-covered fire hydrants can delay a response. To combat this, the Town of Shelburne is requesting that residents become “Hydrant Heroes” by clearing snow and ice from hydrants near their homes or businesses.

Firefighters need at least three feet of clearance around the hydrant and a clear path to the street to connect hoses quickly during an emergency.

A blocked hydrant could mean precious minutes lost when fighting a fire or saving lives.

The town asks that after each snowfall, residents check hydrants near their property and clear snow or ice from all sides, ensuring the hydrant is visible from the street.

Anyone who sees a hydrant buried under snow is asked to take a few minutes to dig it out, which could save a life.

