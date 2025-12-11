Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Shelburne asks residents to support emergency services by clearing snow off hydrants

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

As winter weather continues to cover the streets of Shelburne in snow, the town has issued a statement asking residents to help local emergency services.

Every second counts in an emergency, and snow-covered fire hydrants can delay a response. To combat this, the Town of Shelburne is requesting that residents become “Hydrant Heroes” by clearing snow and ice from hydrants near their homes or businesses.

Firefighters need at least three feet of clearance around the hydrant and a clear path to the street to connect hoses quickly during an emergency.

A blocked hydrant could mean precious minutes lost when fighting a fire or saving lives.

The town asks that after each snowfall, residents check hydrants near their property and clear snow or ice from all sides, ensuring the hydrant is visible from the street.

Anyone who sees a hydrant buried under snow is asked to take a few minutes to dig it out, which could save a life.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support