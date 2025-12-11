Town of Shelburne hosting first-ever Holiday Home Decorating Contest

December 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Get ready to decorate your homes with the spirit of Christmas, because the town will be looking for you to submit your entry by Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

The Town of Shelburne has been looking for new activities and events to promote community engagement this past year and has been trying out some holiday-themed activities.

Melissa Kenney, the town’s communications coordinator and administrative assistant, said that after positive feedback on previous events, the town is excited to see how this decorating contest unfolds.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our very first Holiday Home Decoration Contest,” she said. “After receiving such positive feedback from our Canada Day contest, we knew we wanted to keep the momentum going. This is just the beginning.”

“Our goal is to create more opportunities for community engagement in the new year through fun contests, interactive surveys, and other initiatives that bring people together.”

For those looking to enter the competition, two types of awards are up for grabs. The Community Choice Award will be selected through a public vote held from Dec. 16 to 19. There will also be the Judge’s Choice Award. This one will be selected by a panel of town staff, who will judge entries based on creativity, presentation, and holiday spirit.

For the Judge’s Choice Award, there will be four areas they’ll be looking at to judge decorations.

Creativity and Originality will include things like unique themes and imaginative design. The Overall Presentation will evaluate details like display cohesion, colour choices, and visual impact. The Use of Lights & Decorations will judge effective lighting and balanced décor. Holiday Spirit will evaluate the warmth, joy, and festive ambience of the decorations.

There are a few rules to consider before entering. Street addresses must be given, and decorations must be safe and comply with all municipal bylaws. Inflatables, music, projections, and themed displays are welcome as long as they do not create safety or noise issues.

Of course, only exterior decorations will be evaluated, and by entering the contest, participants grant the town permission to share photos of their display.

Naturally, with any competition, there will be some prizes up for grabs. Winning in either of the two award categories will land you a $50 gift card to be used at a business here in town. The winners will be announced on Dec. 22.

To enter to compete or to vote, go to https://www.haveyoursayshelburne.ca/. You won’t be able to enter without it.

