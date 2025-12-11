Current & Past Articles » General News

Town of Shelburne hosting first-ever Holiday Home Decorating Contest

December 11, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Get ready to decorate your homes with the spirit of Christmas, because the town will be looking for you to submit your entry by Sunday, Dec. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

The Town of Shelburne has been looking for new activities and events to promote community engagement this past year and has been trying out some holiday-themed activities.

Melissa Kenney, the town’s communications coordinator and administrative assistant, said that after positive feedback on previous events, the town is excited to see how this decorating contest unfolds.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our very first Holiday Home Decoration Contest,” she said. “After receiving such positive feedback from our Canada Day contest, we knew we wanted to keep the momentum going. This is just the beginning.”

“Our goal is to create more opportunities for community engagement in the new year through fun contests, interactive surveys, and other initiatives that bring people together.”

For those looking to enter the competition, two types of awards are up for grabs. The Community Choice Award will be selected through a public vote held from Dec. 16 to 19. There will also be the Judge’s Choice Award. This one will be selected by a panel of town staff, who will judge entries based on creativity, presentation, and holiday spirit.

For the Judge’s Choice Award, there will be four areas they’ll be looking at to judge decorations.

Creativity and Originality will include things like unique themes and imaginative design. The Overall Presentation will evaluate details like display cohesion, colour choices, and visual impact. The Use of Lights & Decorations will judge effective lighting and balanced décor. Holiday Spirit will evaluate the warmth, joy, and festive ambience of the decorations. 

There are a few rules to consider before entering. Street addresses must be given, and decorations must be safe and comply with all municipal bylaws. Inflatables, music, projections, and themed displays are welcome as long as they do not create safety or noise issues. 

Of course, only exterior decorations will be evaluated, and by entering the contest, participants grant the town permission to share photos of their display.

Naturally, with any competition, there will be some prizes up for grabs. Winning in either of the two award categories will land you a $50 gift card to be used at a business here in town. The winners will be announced on Dec. 22.

To enter to compete or to vote, go to https://www.haveyoursayshelburne.ca/. You won’t be able to enter without it.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shoes4Shelburne delivers warmth to those in need over the holidays

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The shoe collecting campaign collected hundreds of pairs of shoes for the community.  Every holiday season, community ...

Melancthon mayor ‘shocked’ by raid at local scrapyard

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items ...

Shelburne’s Santa Claus parade to return to downtown core

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER For those who are in search of some holiday cheer, Santa Claus is coming to town. Shelburne’s ...

Shelburne ends automated speed enforcement

Ford Government bans use of municipal speed cameras effective Nov. 14 Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Town of Shelburne has deactivated ...

Shelburne honours veterans past and present at annual Remembrance Day Service 

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER It has been 80 years since Germany’s unconditional surrender to the Allied powers, effectively ending World War ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada and residents

Written By Joshua Drakes  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at ...

Offering hot meals to those in need

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Times have not been easy on Canadians, as evidenced by the sharp increase in food bank use ...

Shelburne council seeks funding assistance for $1.2 million truck bypass environmental assessment

Written By Joshua Drakes LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne Council has approved a recommendation to seek funding for an Environmental Assessment for a proposed truck ...

Shelburne Fire Department looking for new recruits

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER New volunteer firefighters are encouraged to apply or contact the Shelburne and District Fire Department during the ...

Fall fun: Pumpkinfest returns to Natasha Paterson Memorial Park with over 700 attendees

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Shelburne residents came together to celebrate the ‘giving season’ at the third annual Pumpkinfest. The Rotary Club ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support