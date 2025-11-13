Town proclaims International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Joshua Drakes

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Town of Shelburne will be joining communities across Ontario in recognizing Woman Abuse Prevention Month with a proclamation affirming its commitment to ending gender-based violence.

The town will proclaim Nov. 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and the proclamation will be accompanied by a flag raising at Shelburne Town Hall. This proclamation is part of a province-wide initiative led by the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH).

“Violence against women is the greatest gender inequality rights issue for women, girls, and gender-diverse individuals,” reads the Town of Shelburne’s proclamation. “The courage of women alone is not enough – it takes an entire community to end gender-based violence.”

The proclamation, signed by Mayor Wade Mills and approved at Shelburne council’s Nov. 10 meeting, highlights the growing crisis of violence against women in Ontario. More than 35 women have been killed in the province since November 2024. Victims have ranged in age from as high as 89 to as young as two months old.

Indigenous, Black, South Asian, and South-East Asian women remain disproportionately affected by higher rates of violence.

This proclamation and flag-raising by the Town of Shelburne were requested by Family Transition Place (FTP).

FTP is a Dufferin-County-based organization that offers support to women and children who are experiencing abuse at home or are homeless.

The flag, which will also be provided via FTP, will be raised on Nov. 25 and will fly until Nov. 30. The flag represents both the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Woman Abuse Prevention Month, which take place every November.

The proclamation also highlighted a greater need for governments at all levels to do more to help end violence against women, and ended with a call to action for all residents to be vigilant and stand with women against violence.

“There is an urgent need for greater investment and action to end gender-based violence in our community and throughout Ontario by all three levels of Government,” reads the proclamation.

“Therefore, I Mayor Wade Mills, on behalf of council, do hereby proclaim and declare that November 25th, 2025, shall be known as ‘The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’ in the Town of Shelburne. I urge all citizens to recognize this day by taking action to support survivors and becoming part of Ontario wide efforts to end gender-based violence.”

