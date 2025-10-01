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Town waives fees for annual Terry Fox Run

July 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Written By SAM ODROWSKI

The Town of Shelburne will waive park rental fees for this year’s Terry Fox Run, following a unanimous decision of council at its July 14 meeting.

Council approved a request from the organizers of the Shelburne Terry Fox Run to waive the user fee for Natasha Paterson Memorial Park, where the annual cancer research fundraiser will be held on September 20. The amount of the waived fee is $90.50 plus HST.

The brief discussion came during the regular council business portion of the meeting.

The request was a straightforward support measure for a long-standing community event. A motion to waive the fee was moved by Councillor Benotto and seconded by Councillor Guchardi, and was carried unanimously. 

The decision effectively provides in kind support from the municipality by eliminating the park booking fee for organizers, while allowing the event to direct more of its resources toward cancer research fundraising in the spirit of Terry Fox’s legacy.

The Shelburne Terry Fox Run is one of many local runs held across Canada each year, continuing the tradition of community-based, volunteer-led events in support of the Terry Fox Foundation.

The annual fundraiser will take place on Sept. 20 this year, with registration opening at 9 a.m. and the run commencing at 10 a.m. 



         

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