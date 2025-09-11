Traffic complaint to police results in impaired driving charges in Orangeville

September 11, 2025 · 0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an Orangeville resident with impaired driving following a traffic complaint.

On Sept. 7, shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint about a possible impaired driver who had just left a sports bar near Centennial Road in Orangeville.

The vehicle was located a short time later.

Officers spoke with the male driver and observed signs of impairment. As a result, an impaired driving investigation was initiated.

Michael Tukue, 31, from Orangeville, has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. His driver’s licence was suspended, and vehicle was impounded.

The listed charge has not been proven in court.

Readers Comments (0)