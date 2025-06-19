Trillium Ford celebrates legendary vehicle with Bronco Roundup: Ride, Shine and Dine

June 19, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It was designed as one of the first sport utility vehicles and built to compete with other early off-road trucks in the 60s.

The Ford Bronco went through several generations of design updates before being discontinued in 1996. The Bronco was re-introduced in 2021 with a sixth-generation design.

Trillium Ford Lincoln in Shelburne held a Bronco rally on Saturday, June 14, to celebrate this iconic SUV and have some fun.

The Bronco Roundup: Ride, Shine & Dine, invited owners of the vehicle to bring them to a rally that started at the Trillium dealership and followed a route around the region, including an off-road segment.

There were Broncos from different years including one from 1996 with the original design.

“We have 65 Broncos from all eras, including the original Bronco, and models right up to today,” explained Trillium Ford marketing manager Wendy Gabrek. “1966 was the first year they came out. They then went on a 26-year hiatus, and now they’re back again as of 2021.”

Gabrek continued, “We have around 150 people here today. We all met here at the dealership and we had our safety discussion. Everyone checked in and signed the waivers before they headed out on the road.

“Our first stop was Misty Meadows Market, which is the Mennonite owned market. From there we went to McGowan Falls in Durham. Then we caravaned to the next location, which was Hoggs Falls, just outside of Flesherton. Then they went off-roading near Southgate. When they arrived back at the dealership, we had a free barbecue and car wash for everyone.”

The off-road segment took the vehicles along a narrow rural route well-suited for a Bronco, and the drivers loved taking a road that provided a challenge and some concentration to keep the vehicle on the path.

Bronco driver Sunny Diddha arrived with his 2024 model and said he thought the event was a great idea, as it provided a chance to meet other drivers who share an interest in the vehicle.

“I like the off-road capabilities of the Bronco,” Sunny said. “It’s fun to drive. It gets a lot of looks – it really stands out. Today was my first time off-roading and it was amazing. There was a lot of dips in the road, creaks and valleys. It was a lot of fun. I like talking to other people about their ownership experience. Everyone has their vehicle customized, every one is different. There’s a lot of accessories for Broncos – there’s a lot of aftermarket stuff.”

The Broncos all returned to the dealership for a barbecue and a draw that handed out prizes to drivers.

Readers Comments (0)