Upcoming golf tournament to support Honeywood Arena Renovation Fund

August 21, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By PAULA BROWN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Dufferin County residents have the chance to tee up and take a swing at helping bring vital upgrades to a long-standing community space.

The Township of Mulmur is hosting a golf tournament called the Fore Honeywood Golf Classic on Sept. 18 at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club. The goal of the golf tournament is to raise proceeds for the Honeywood Arena Renovation Fund to bring enhancements to the local arena for future generations to enjoy.

“The Golf Classic promises a day of friendly competition and fun,” reads a press release from the Township of Mulmur.

Community members can support the Fore Honeywood Golf Classic by participating in the tournament, becoming a sponsor, or donating a prize or raffle item for various contests that will take place during the event.

The cost of participating in the golf tournament is $200 per player or $700 for a team of four.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Honeywood Arena Renovation Fund.

“The Honeywood Arena Renovation Fund is dedicated to securing the future of Honeywood Arena. The renovations will address critical infrastructure needs, enhance safety, and improve accessibility, ensuring the arena continues to serve as a vibrant community asset for sports, events, and gatherings,” said the Township of Mulmur.

Jeanette McFarlane, a member of the Honeywood Fundraising Committee, told the Free Press in March that the Honeywood Arena is “aging” and in “great need of repair.”

Planned renovations include essential repairs and the addition of new, modern dressing rooms to better serve players, visitors, and community groups.

Earlier this year, the Honeywood Arena was a finalist in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition, with the hopes of winning the first place prize – $250,000. Despite not winning first place, the Honeywood Arena was a finalist in the contest and received $25,000 in funding for upgrades and $10,000 in brand-new youth hockey equipment.

The Honeywood Arena also received $66,000 in funding to refurbish its baseball diamond through the Toronto Blue Jays Field of Dreams program. The improvements included a new pitching mound and other upgrades to the diamond, which is located next to the arena.

The North Dufferin Community Centre (NDCC), commonly known as the Honeywood Arena, has been a long-standing fixture in the community for more than a century. The first rink was built in 1912 by Thomas Crawford but collapsed in 1921 under the weight of heavy snow. In 1948, a total of $91,000 was raised to build a new arena, which opened the following year.

The Honeywood Arena experienced another tragedy on Jan. 24, 1965, when it burned to the ground. The arena was rebuilt and opened by Christmas 1965, following fundraising efforts from the community.

The Honeywood Arena has seen notable hockey players pass through their doors, including Bert Wilson, who became Honeywood’s first NHL player, and Aaron Downey, who won the Stanley Cup with the Detroit Red Wings in 2008.

For more information about the Fore Honeywood Golf Classic or to inquire about sponsorship, contact info@mulmur.ca.

Readers Comments (0)