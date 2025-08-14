Warriors and Knights win in weekend cricket action

Written By Brian Lockhart

A weekend of thrilling cricket action saw standout performances as Shelburne Cricket Club’s teams battled at KTH Park in Shelburne on Aug. 9 and 10.

On Saturday (Aug. 9), the Shelburne Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Warriors.

In a clash of heavyweights, the Warriors won the toss and elected to bat first.

Samir Saif’s fluent 57 and Deep Singh’s aggressive 48 set a strong start with the Gladiators conceding several extras to aid the total.

The Warriors posted 173 on the board, with Hisaan claiming four wickets. Gurpreet and Ashlin chipped in with two each.

The Gladiators’ chase faltered early, as their batting lineup collapsed under disciplined bowling. Ashlin top-scored with 29, but they were bowled out for 111, falling short by 62 runs.

Moin Sheikh was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors, taking four wickets, while Deep Singh’s three wickets completed an all-round performance that earned him Man of the Match honours.

On Sunday (Aug. 10), the Shelburne Knights took on the Shelburne Samurais

The Samurais won the toss and opted to bat, with Abdul Rashid (20) and Ravi Gill (27) giving the innings early momentum.

They managed a competitive 136, thanks to the Knights’ disciplined bowling.

Tabish Taufiq bagged four wickets, while Unike Patel took three.

In response, the Knights chased steadily.

Aditya contributed 28, while Unike Patel’s composed 56 steered them home with five wickets in hand. Rick Ramchand’s three key wickets kept the Samurais in contention, but the Knights held their nerve to seal the victory.

With strong performances across all teams, Shelburne Cricket Club continues to deliver exciting cricket for local fans, promising another action-packed weekend ahead.

