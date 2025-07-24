Current & Past Articles » Sports

Warriors and Samurais dominate the play during weekend SCC action

July 24, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

There was a lot of cricket action at KTH Park in Shelburne over the weekend with two matches being played.

The Shelburne Warriors clashed with Shelburne Knights on the cricket pitch July 19.

The Knights, who won the toss and opted to bat first, posted a strong total of 178 runs, led by Tabish Taufiq for 36 and Vinny Thakur for 26, to set the stage for what looked like a challenging chase.

The Warriors responded with precision. Skipper Samir Patel led from the front with superb bowling, claiming three wickets. Ahmed Zarkhaiz, a promising new addition to the team, made an immediate impact with two wickets of his own.

The Warriors chased down the target with confidence and a lot of aggressive play. Openers Mubarak and Samir Saif started off with a good effort. Saif dazzled with his maiden SCC half-century, staying unbeaten on 70, while Mubarak provided steady support with 28 runs.  

The chase wrapped up in just 17 overs.

Man of the Match was Samir Patel, for his all-round brilliance with both the ball and captaincy.

On July 20, the Shelburne Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Samurais.

The Samurais won the toss and elected to put the Gladiators at bat.

Despite early setbacks and a flurry of wickets, the Gladiators managed to post 139 runs thanks to Abhay Pratap for 39, and Maitek for 27.

For the Samurais, Ajit Sohi was the standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets. In response, the Samurais’ chase was anchored by a sensational inning from Abdul Rashid who notched his first half-century of the season and remained unbeaten.

Parminder added 20 off just seven balls, helping the Samurais seal the win with seven wickets in hand, finishing the job in the 19th over.

Suresh Sudhakaran also chipped in with two wickets during the Gladiator’s innings.

Man of the Match was Abdul Rashid, for his match-winning knock under pressure.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Firefighters prove they’re up to a challenge

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Firefighters from across the region showcased their skills to the local community last weekend.  Ready 4 Rescue, ...

Shelburne Long Term Care resident celebrates 102nd birthday

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Shelburne Long Term Care Home has marked a milestone birthday for one of its residents. Family, friends and ...

Dufferin firefighters receive hands-on training with the Ontario Fire College’s mobile unit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Firefighters in Dufferin County participated in hands-on simulated training to help prepare them for unique scenarios and keep ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Shelburne’s Town Hall Art Gallery features Orangeville Art Group in new exhibit

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin residents have the opportunity to celebrate seven decades of artistry in the community at the hands of ...

Inaugural Earth & Fire: Clay and Glass Festival coming to Museum of Dufferin

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is bringing together talented artisans from across the province to showcase their unique ...

Family Transition Place to hold open house marking 40th anniversary

By Paula Brown Family Transition Place (FTP) is celebrating 40 years of work in the community, and to show their appreciation for the ongoing support, ...

Dufferin County’s Youth Climate Activation Circle holds ‘Plant Our Future’ event

By Paula Brown A group of young local climate activists are hoping to spark conversations on how native plants can help climate resilience locally with ...

Historic Corbetton Church reopens after extensive renovations

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Have a wedding, a celebration of life, or an annual general meeting to host? The Museum of ...

Young Entrepreneur Business Fair highlights youth-led companies

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Young local business owners had the opportunity to share their small businesses with the community at a ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support