Warriors and Samurais dominate the play during weekend SCC action

July 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

Written By Brian Lockhart

There was a lot of cricket action at KTH Park in Shelburne over the weekend with two matches being played.

The Shelburne Warriors clashed with Shelburne Knights on the cricket pitch July 19.

The Knights, who won the toss and opted to bat first, posted a strong total of 178 runs, led by Tabish Taufiq for 36 and Vinny Thakur for 26, to set the stage for what looked like a challenging chase.

The Warriors responded with precision. Skipper Samir Patel led from the front with superb bowling, claiming three wickets. Ahmed Zarkhaiz, a promising new addition to the team, made an immediate impact with two wickets of his own.

The Warriors chased down the target with confidence and a lot of aggressive play. Openers Mubarak and Samir Saif started off with a good effort. Saif dazzled with his maiden SCC half-century, staying unbeaten on 70, while Mubarak provided steady support with 28 runs.

The chase wrapped up in just 17 overs.

Man of the Match was Samir Patel, for his all-round brilliance with both the ball and captaincy.

On July 20, the Shelburne Gladiators were up against the Shelburne Samurais.

The Samurais won the toss and elected to put the Gladiators at bat.

Despite early setbacks and a flurry of wickets, the Gladiators managed to post 139 runs thanks to Abhay Pratap for 39, and Maitek for 27.

For the Samurais, Ajit Sohi was the standout bowler, claiming three crucial wickets. In response, the Samurais’ chase was anchored by a sensational inning from Abdul Rashid who notched his first half-century of the season and remained unbeaten.

Parminder added 20 off just seven balls, helping the Samurais seal the win with seven wickets in hand, finishing the job in the 19th over.

Suresh Sudhakaran also chipped in with two wickets during the Gladiator’s innings.

Man of the Match was Abdul Rashid, for his match-winning knock under pressure.

