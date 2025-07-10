Warriors dominate Samurais, Knights stun Gladiators in low-scoring but thrilling cricket match

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Weekend action on the cricket pitch at KTH Park in Shelburne saw a couple of exciting matches.

Warriors verses Samurais

In the first match, the Warriors were up against the Samurais.

The Warriors made a strategic call to bowl first after winning the toss.

The Warriors bowling struck early and often, reducing the Samurais to only 51 runs.

The disciplined attack kept up the pressure.

Leading the charge was Deep Singh, who bowled with precision and intensity to earn Man of the Match honours.

The Warriors chased down the target easily, and wrapped up a clinical win over the Samurais.

Knights verses Gladiators

In the second match of the weekend, the Gladiators chose to bat first but found themselves restricted to just 84 runs thanks to the Knight’s sharp bowling and fielding.

It was a respectable target on a tricky surface, but the Knights flipped the script with a stunning bowling effort of their own.

The Knights tore through the Gladiators’ line-up, dismissing them for only 68 runs, to claim a 15 run victory.

Suresh Sudhakaran had a superb all-around performance, earning him Man of the Match for his crucial wickets and steady contributions when swinging the bat.

Tactical bowling and standout individual efforts defined this week’s matches with the Warriors and Knights both sending a strong message to the rest of the league.

