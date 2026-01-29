Weapons, drugs seized after concerned citizen reports alleged drug transaction to police

January 29, 2026 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged an Orton resident with multiple offences following a traffic stop that resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of cash, weapons, including an imitation firearm, and cocaine.
On Jan. 20, just before 10 p.m., members of the Dufferin OPP B Platoon received information from a concerned resident regarding a possible drug transaction in the area of Fourth Avenue in the Town of Orangeville. Officers located the vehicle while responding to the call, conducted a traffic stop, and spoke with the driver.
Following consultation with the Dufferin OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), officers continued the investigation, which resulted in the following:
Josh Perkins, 23, of Orton, has been charged with:
• Obstruct plate
• Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking (three counts)
• Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition (two counts)
Items Seized:
• 26.7 grams of cocaine
• One bag containing a substance believed to be opium
• One half-filled bottle of codeine
• Two spring-loaded knives (prohibited devices)
• One imitation firearm
• One baseball bat
• One vehicle seized
• Cash seized as proceeds of crime
• One cellular phone
The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.
The accused was held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. The listed charges have not been proven in court.
