Wolves U11 Rep team battles hard but takes a loss to Georgian Shores

November 27, 2025 · 0 Comments



Written By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves U11 Rep team put up a good fight but had to settle for a loss to the Georgian Shores Lightning during a weekend game at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex (CDRC) on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The Wolves were coming off a win the previous week, when they beat Wasaga Beach at home.

During the first period of Saturday’s game, Georgian Shores had an early advantage, scoring in the first period.

That was followed by two more first-period goals, leaving the Wolves scrambling to get back in the game.

Georgian Shores scored two more in the second period before the Wolves got on the scoreboard with a goal midway through the period. It was the only scoring the Wolves could do for the game, and they had to take a weekend loss.

The Wolves played a solid game, and despite the loss, players thought they had a good performance on the ice.

“We played good, but I don’t think we played our best,” said Wolves centre Emmett Midanik after the game. “On offence, we got it in their zone a lot. We kept getting in there, but we didn’t get a lot of shots on net. Our defence was good, but the other team was in our zone for too long.”

Teammate Andrew Ziniuk, who plays left wing, also said he thought the team played a good game.

“I thing we were forechecking really well moved the puck well,” Andrew said. “Our backchecking was good, we covered the puck and moved it into their zone. We tried our hardest. I don’t think were going deep enough in our own zone on defence.”

The Shelburne Wolves U11 Rep team will be back on the ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, Nov. 29, when they will host the Essa Eagles.

Game time is 12:30 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)