Muskies take loss on the road

January 11, 2017

By Brian Lockhart

It may not have been one of the Shelburne Senior A Muskies’ better outings of the season, however they did manage to stay with the veteran-laden first place Saugeen Shores Winterhawks for two periods in Friday, December 30’s night game in Port Elgin.

The Winterhawks had won 12 straight going into Friday’s game.

They controlled much of the game but Muskies goalie Eddie Davey kept the score close with some great goaltending and gave the Shelburne squad a chance to steal one as the Muskies trailed 3-2 at the halfway point in the game.

A late second period goal by the Hawks gave them a 4-2 with just over a minute left in the second frame.

The Winterhawks scored three in the third period to take the game 7-2.

The Saugeen Shores team made things tough on the offensive side of things all night for the Muskies with ex-NHL Edmonton Oiler, Theo Peckham, cruising their back end as the Muskies only managed 19 shots at Hawks goalie Blake Sinclair while Muskies netminder Eddie Dave would face 49.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period with Luke Richardson scoring the Muskies goal on the power play from Nick Glassford and Santino DeFlorio.

The Winterhawks scored two goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead, however Ty McCallum scored with Glassford and Ryan Halbych assisting to close the score at 3-2 with just over six minutes left in the second period.

It would be as close as the Fish would come on this night as the locals would add four unanswered goals the rest of the way.

The Muskies were handed six minor penalties and one fighting major to Nick Glassford while the Winterhawks had just three minors to kill off and one five minute fighting major.

The Muskies were missing Captain Chris Greer, Ed Gaffney, Ryan Elo, Steve Cowan and Jake Nicholson for this one.

The Muskies will return to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation complex on Friday, January 6, to host the Mapleton-Minto 81’s.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

