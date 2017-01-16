Urban Shelburne is growing, says Council

January 16, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

Shelburne Council opened its first meeting of the New Year on January 9 with a report from the Town Planner Steve Wever concerning changes to the Town’s official plan.

In July of last year, the amendments in question were submitted to Dufferin County for approval, following their vetting by the Province. However the Province asked for additional planning analysis at the County level.

Following that analysis, further review was requested by the province at the town level.

Mr. Wever reported that that review and subsequent discussions with the Province has resulted in an acceptable outcome for all concerned parties and requested that Council approve the outlined revisions and forward the revised Plan to the County.

Dufferin County has essentially approved the Shelburne plan and drafted an amendment to the County’s Official Plan to allow for acceptance of the Shelburne plan changes.

Once the County amendment is approved by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, they, in turn will approve the Shelburne amendments, possibly as early as mid-March of 2017.

This will grant Shelburne the authority to expand the Urban boundary to those lands to the west of town and to facilitate expected additional population and employment growth.

In other Business, Council drafted a request to apply for a Canada 150 grant from the County, for $1,000.00 and to look into other larger grants available as well for specific Canada 150 projects.

There was also a motion to evaluate the costs of addressing the Police Services Boards request for CCTV cameras in the downtown area.

Although, a contract was in place concerning the cameras, there were some discrepancies with the current supplier and the product and members of the Police Services Board were concerned that the problems could lead to the cameras being inoperable, or possibly removed by the contracted company.

Finally, at the request of the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, it was unanimously approved that Council adopt the Month of January as Official Alzheimer Awareness Month, in recognition of the ongoing battle against dementia in all its forms.

