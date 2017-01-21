A new kind of theatre takes a bow

By Marni Walsh

Shelburne audiences were treated to a different kind of theatre this weekend as Norm Foster’s comedy-drama Storm Warning, which opened at the Shelburne Curling Club banquet room.

Produced by Troupe-Adore and set up in a dinner theatre atmosphere, the company invited the audience to snack and mingle prior to the show in the relaxed atmosphere of the intimate space.

First time director, and the driving force behind Troupe-Adore, Sohayla Smith brought her enthusiasm to the stage and the response from the audience was all very positive.

Kudos to the company for their performances and direction as well as all the hard work that went into sound, lighting and set design.

Norm Foster is one of Canada’s most beloved playwrights and audiences will enjoy these endearing characters and their stories.

Tickets $17.50 each at www.eventbrite.com.

There are only two performances left: January 21 and 22 at the Shelburne Curling Club.

Here, local performers Josh Oatman and Danielle Marie received a warm reception and lots of laughs from the audience for their performances of WWII veteran Jack Forrester and brassy musical arranger Emma Currie.

The play set in 1953, tells the story of two complete opposites, with more in common than they know, who meet one September weekend in Ontario cottage country. Secrets, humour, and heartbreak are shared, and eventually hope is renewed as the two stumble and struggle to understand each other. Come out and try something new from Troupe-Adore.

Saturday evening pre-show snacks and show – doors open at 7 pm and Sunday Matinees pre-show snacks and show – doors open at 2 pm. Both shows offer a cash bar.

