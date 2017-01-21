Shelburne Wolves hosts annual Tyke tournament

By Brian Lockhart

They may be small, but they sure do have a passion for the game.

The Allan Nixon Memorial Tyke Tournament got underway at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Saturday, January 14, with teams from around the region, and beyond, taking part.

It was the fourth annual tournament played in Mr. Nixon’s memory.

Mr. Nixon was an avid local hockey supporter and volunteer in Shelburne Minor Hockey.

Although the goal of event day is to break even and cover the cost of the tournament, any surplus funds raised as a result of participation in the bake sale and fish toss is donated to Kids Sport – an organization that provides assistance to families to participate in minor sports.

Through the tournament and a golf tournament the Nixon family hosts, more than $30,000 has been provided to Kids Sport in the Nixon Family name.

Six teams took part in the tournament – two from Shelburne, two from Honeywood, one from Ajax, and one from Georgian Shores.

“We have around 100 players today,” said tournament organizer Becky Cunnington. “Tyke players are ages five to seven. There are two pools and each team plays two games in their pool. The third place teams play each other, second place teams play each other, and the two top team play, so each team gets to play three games.”

The tournament got underway at 8:00 a.m. with the final game being played at 5:00 p.m. in the day-long event.

“The parents from the two Shelburne teams helped with the lunch, and lots of volunteers from Shelburne Minor hockey and student volunteers helped out. It’s a great day of people coming together and supporting Minor hockey,” Ms. Cunnington said.

All the money raised for Kids Sport stays in the area to help local kids.

At the end of the day, the young players were tuckered out after playing three full games, however the tournament was a success and the kids, and parents, all had a blast.

