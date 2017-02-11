Wolves Atom team aces regular season

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Atom LL2 team skated to an undefeated regular season on Thursday, February 2, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex when they dispatched the Collingwood Blackhawks in their final game on the regular season schedule.

The Wolves were determined to keep their record intact and were leading the game 7-1 at the end of the first period. They kept up the pressure for the full three periods to take the win.

After the game, the team celebrated a near perfect year.

Over the season the Wolves won 19 games, and had one tie.

“It’s a good season. I’ve never been on an undefeated team so if felt good,” said Wolves centre Mason Burke after Thursday’s game.

“We were passing a lot to score,” he said of how the team managed to have such a successful season.

Teammate Kayla Robbins said the team “skated hard and passed” all season long to earn their success.

“We worked on passing and skating during practice,” she said. “In tonight’s game we worked hard at keeping the puck in the blueline.”

It’s not over yet.

The Atoms will now move into the playoff in their quest to complete the season as the number one team.

