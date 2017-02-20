Snowfall promises “bigger better” Shelbrrr Fest

February 20, 2017

By Marni Walsh

Shelbrrr Fest arrives this Monday, February 20 and it looks like conditions will be perfect for the annual family-fun event with more snow on the way and sun predicted for the big day.

“With the added snowfall we just received,” says Councillor Dan Sample, “the event will be improved and give each attraction the added snow required to make it even bigger and better.”

Also the Chair of the Shelbrrr Festival Committee, Councillor Sample says, “The tube hill is almost finished with Dufferin Drift Busters now giving it the added smoothness required for our kids to enjoy.”

“We are adding more snow to Snow Mountain to make it bigger for everyone to climb, slide or just stand on top of and look around,” he notes.

The Shelburne Public Works crew continues to be busy clearing snow and the Councillor sends out special thanks to them for “getting Fiddle Park set up for the family day event for everyone to enjoy.”

It is going to be an eventful snow-packed day on Monday.

Councillor Sample reports that Good Guys Carting Dogs have confirmed with six pulling dogs and carts and the horse sleigh rides are all booked and ready to go.”

Both these items have a small cost of $2 per ride.

Shelburne elementary schools are all “pumped and getting everything ready to go” for the snow castle contest, he says, with this year’s theme of Canada 150. Although the additional snow is a bonus, it “adds a bit more complexity to the school castle building contest,” says Councillor Sample.

“The light fluffy snow is not the greatest to build with – so hopefully the schools will have factored this in.”

Warmer temperatures predicted for Monday may help with this aspect as well.

LP Stage Productions will be on stage and entertaining the crowd at 1 pm with Holmes Appliances and Music Store supplying and running the sound for the event.

Mad River Photography will be at the festival taking photographs and capturing all the snow-filled memories of the day.

“Vintage Snow Mobiles will have some of their machines on display and the Shelburne Fire Department along with the Shelburne Police will be out, so families can take a look at their displays or simply ask them questions,” says Dan Sample.

The Kinettes will have their kitchen open, with grilled cheese, hotdogs and fries for sale, and Stump Busters will be supplying the firewood for a cozy warming station nearby where families can enjoy their meals and warm up.

In addition this year, Shelburne’s new pub and restaurant Fiddleheads will be handing out some of their Irish samples for everyone to try for $2.00 with all money raised to be donated to the dog park.

Sponsors for the 3rd annual Shelbrrr Fest, which takes from 11 am to 4 pm at Fiddle Park just south of No Frills, include: the Town of Shelburne, the Shelburne Kinsmen, Crewson Insurance, Dufferin Mutual Insurance, Shepherd Osyany & King, Timmerman, Haskell & Mills, the Shelburne Legion, Stutz Brown & Self, Shelburne Family Dental, Dufferin Drift Busters, Stump Busters, Holmes Appliances and Music Store, Mad River Photography, Jr Schooners, LP Stage Productions, Trillium Ford, and LC Creations.

Mayor Ken Bennington says he is “thrilled to be a part of the 3rd annual Shelbrrr Fest this weekend. This year’s festival promises to be the best one yet!”

“On behalf of the Town of Shelburne, I would like to thank the event organizers and sponsors that continue to make Shelbrrr Fest possible,” he says. “Shelbrrr fest is quickly becoming a Family Day weekend tradition at our house. I hope to see you all there!” Shelbrrr Fest is free to all.

