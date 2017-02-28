“Hakuna Matata” sunshine for Shelbrrr Fest

February 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Smiles on the kid’ faces were not the only thing warming hearts at Shelbrrr Fest on Monday, February 20.

Record breaking temperatures across the province over the weekend (over 17 degrees in Windsor on Sunday) warmed even the frostiest soul, and Monday was no exception.

The sunniest of blue skies smiled over the festivities at Fiddle Park throughout the Family Day event.

Outside of a mucky parking lot, organizers could not have asked for a better day for friends and neighbours to gather with the kids and really enjoy the best winter has to offer during the annual winter carnival.

The fire-pit warming station provided by Stump Busters was still popular, but more for the novel atmosphere than the warmth. Families visited over hot chocolate as they watched the little ones climbing and sliding down Snow Mountain – barely even feeling the cold through wet mitts and snow pants.

A large crowd gathered to see the kids and artistic leaders of LP Stage Productions sing some of their favourite Broadway hits, including “Hakuna Matata” from their upcoming spring production The Lion King.

Young sliders reported that the Tube Hill was running fast and smooth and the laughter on the hill was as infectious as the sunshine that flooded the snow filled fields of Fiddle Park.

The Kinettes began selling out of hotdogs mid-afternoon, a good indication of the size of the crowds, and the appreciation for the cooks in charge. In the kitchen, the volunteers from the Kinettes worked throughout the day to feed families with popular standards …and new and delicious this year – deep fried pickles.

More culinary delicacies were supplied by Fiddleheads en route to the horse and wagon rides, just past the sky high ladder of the Shelburne Fire Truck. Good Dog Carting was popular with the little ones and Country 105 was on hand to record the fun.

The big winners of the Snow Castle Competition were the students of Glenbrook Elementary School with their balloon and flag covered Canada 150 snow cave taking first prize.

All the schools did a great job with their snow structures with second prize going to Centennial Hylands Public School for their canoe-shaped snow castle, representing the early beginnings of Canada, and Hyland Heights Public School taking third place.

Glenbrook Elementary, which won the contest in 2016 as well, will receive another cheque for $800 towards a Upper Grand District School Board-approved computer.

Centennial Hylands will receive $300 and Hyland Heights $200.

The prizes are donated by participating sponsors: Crewson Insurance, Shepherd Osyany & King law firm, Stutz Brown & Self law firm, Dufferin Mutual Insurance, and Timmerman, Haskell & Mills law firm.

Congratulations to Councillor Dan Sample and the Shelbrrr Fest Committee volunteers along with the Kin Clubs of Shelburne and the Shelburne Public Works Department for all their hard work in bringing another successful winter wonderland Family Day to Shelbrrr Fest and the community.

Readers Comments (0)