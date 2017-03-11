Wolves Novice rep team in playoffs

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Wolves Novice rep team are looking good as they finish up the round robin segment of their playoffs.

The Wolves hosted the Essa Eagles on Thursday night, March 2, at the Centre Dufferin Recreation complex and left the ice with a win after a hard fought battle.

Going ahead 3 – 2 in the second period, the Wolves worked hard to keep the puck out of their end and force the action into the Essa zone.

With the Eagles battling hard to get back in the game, the Shelburne team got some insurance when they scored late in the game with 2:50 left on the clock and finished off with a 4-2 win over the visitors.

The win gave the Wolves a 6-5-1 record for the round robin playoffs.

The team had a good run against the Schomberg Red Wings in their mini-series but took some losses when they went up against the Wasaga Beach Stars.

“In the first period, we started off pretty rough but then coach Chris (Reed) gave us some good ideas, so we started working with that and came back. [The Eagles] were a pretty tough team.” said Wolves defenseman Carter Parr.

Teammate Ben Wauchope agreed that the team had a good performance after getting off to a slow start in Thursday’s game.

“We played pretty good. We had a rough start but we came back. They (Eagles) have some good players but we were good so we could beat them,” Ben said after the game.

The team had one more game in the round robin before heading into the championship round.

Both players agreed that they needed to stay in shape for the next round.

“We have to go home, get some sleep and don’t eat too much junk food,” Carter said.

“We shouldn’t each that much junk food and just relax,” Carter added about the team’s regimen prior to the championship round. “We have practices so we can get better for the championship.”

Minor hockey is now moving into the final stages of the playoffs for the 2016/17 season.

