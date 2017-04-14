Easter events mark the sorrow and the celebration

By Marni Walsh

Easter time is the most holy of days among the Christian faith and is marked with both sorrow and celebration: from Jesus of Nazareth’s crucifixion on Good Friday to his resurrection Easter Morning.

A shedding of an old life and the awakening of another; like the promise of spring, bringing light and hope to a world weary of the dark days of winter.

So, it is that here in Shelburne, as around the world, Easter is marked with both the solemnity of Good Friday Services and the joyful hunt for colourful candied eggs by our children Easter weekend.

The Good Friday Service takes place Friday, April 14 at 11 a.m. in the auditorium at the Mel Lloyd Centre, located on Centre Street in Shelburne. Area Chaplin Alice Porter reports that this year the event is led by Rev. Stephanie Pellow and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, in co-ordination with the Shelburne Ministerial.

There will also be an evening service on Good Friday at Trinity United Church in Shelburne, located at 200 Owen Sound Street. The service will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary, led by United Church interim minister Rev. Candice Bist with music arranged by Trinity’s Musical Director Bruce Ley.

On Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shelburne youth are invited to come out for the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex sponsored by No Frills. The 1st Shelburne Cub Scouts, in conjunction with the Town of Shelburne, are organizing the Easter Eggstravaganza co-ordinated by Cherie Sample and Dawna Haynes Bertolo. All proceeds go to support the 1st Shelburne Cub Scouts.

Some of the special events planned to accompany the Easter Egg Hunt include a pancake breakfast, a reptile show with “Jungle Justin,” a scavenger hunt, a toddler area, crafts, face painting, and a Me 2 U, Mom 2 Mom event where guests can meet and support local vendors.

According to the committee, the scavenger hunt promised for ages eight and over is “filled with clues, puzzles, fun and of course a prize.”

There is a small fee for this event (quantities limited).

Organizers say that for every pancake breakfast or retail purchase from participating vendors, guests will receive a ballot for one of several door prizes. The guest of honour for the event will be none other than the Easter Bunny himself.

Support this annual Easter event by dropping by the CDDRC, starting from 9 a.m. this Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m., and remember to bring your own Easter basket for the big egg hunt.

