Shelburne Legion News

April 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Lesa Peat

 

Thank you to all who attended our Vimy Ridge commemoration at the Cenotaph last Sunday. A special thank you to Padre Gord Horsley for the sound system and the request from above for good weather.

This weekend is Easter weekend. The branch will be CLOSED on Good Friday. We will be running with our regular hours for Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Bingo will be held on Easter Monday, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. with a $1,000.00 jackpot.

Don’t forget the Ladies Luncheon is April 20 with a Turkey Dinner and all the trimmings beginning at 11:30 a.m. and running through 1:30 pm.

From all of us at Branch 220 we wish all of you a Happy Healthy Sunny Easter.

         

Categories

