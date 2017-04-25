Education programs get boost from Hearts Wide Open

April 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
Deanna Avison, centre, founder of “Hearts Wide Open for Autism” presents a cheque for $9,064 for the Upper Grand Learning Foundation to (left) Jan Stokman and (right) Denise Heaslip. The funds are to be used to purchase equipment for special needs students in Shelburne elementary schools. The money was raised at the 2nd annual Hearts Wide Open for Autism mystery dinner held at the Shelburne Golf and Country Club on April 1. A campaign led by Ms. Avison’s love for her twin grandchildren with autism, she teamed up with Megan Young to launch the dinner and silent auction in 2016. The Town of Shelburne has made a proclamation to mark World Autism Day in Shelburne and Hearts Wide Open for Autism will return next year on Saturday, April 7, 2018. PHOTO BY MARNI WALSH
