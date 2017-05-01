Over 300 quilt blocks collected for Ronald McDonald House

May 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Cobwebs and Caviar owner AJ Cavey is standing amongst the 300 plus quilt blocks that were made by local quilters that will be going to go to the Canadian Quilters Associations (CQA) Big Quilt Bee.

Celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday the CQA was looking for 12 ½” blocks to be made into quilts for kids at Ronald McDonald Houses across Canada, with their goal being enough blocks to make 1,000 quilts.

“Last year we held our own quilting bee for Quilts of Valor and received 114 blocks which were made into quilt,” says Cavey. “I am very thrilled to announce that we blew away the number we collected last year, and cannot thank all of those who made each and every one of the blocks we received that will be donated to this year’s CQA Big Quilt Bee.“

