Dance Fuel’s competitive season is in Full Swing

May 5, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

With two competitions down and two left to go, local dance studio Dance Fuel has been “burning the floor” so far.

Competing in such genres as acro, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, song and dance, and contemporary, the dancers danced in small and large group routines, solos, duets and trios and brought home many Diamond and Platinum awards, as well as winning several overalls awards.

“These past two years Dance Fuel has been working closely with LP Stage Productions to ensure our students have the ability to become triple-threats by dancing, singing and acting,” says studio owner Lori Gray.

At Dance Fuel, competitive dancers must be physically fit because even short routines can be physically demanding.

Dancers continuously train to maintain and improve their technique, balance skills, strength and flexibility. Except for holidays and short breaks during the summer, competitive dancing is typically a year-round activity: dancers attend classes during competition season to refine their competitive routines, and during off-season to prepare for the next upcoming competition season.

At competitions, the judges are typically dance professionals. They usually sit among the audience while observing the dances. Each judge completes a scoresheet for each routine by awarding points for various categories such as; technique, facial expression, costume, choreography, and overall impression.

They may also write comments on their scoresheets or, in some cases, record audio comments for the benefit of dancers and their choreographers. When audio comments are recorded, they are typically given to dancers on CD or DVD media to allow review of a performance while listening to real-time judge commentary.

“There are many choices out there as far as competitions go,” Lori tells the Free Press. “I personally am always looking for my students to not only get the chance to compete, but also to learn valuable lessons like determination, dedication, compassion, and knowing what it means to not only commit to a team but to your dream. When you are a teacher you want only the best for your students, you want them to have learning opportunities and you are always striving to teach them to be the best they can be in and out of the classroom. This includes supporting each other regardless of the studio you attend or the award that you win. Their personal level of improvements is always the best gauge.”

Dancing is a way of life for Lori and after 19 years of operating Dance Fuel she still looks forward to many more years working with young dancers.

This weekend, the dancers are heading to Niagara Falls, then they will be attending their final competition in Brampton. Their year will end with their recital being held on May 28 in Erin.

This July and August on Monday and Wednesday evenings, Dance Fuel will be offering intensive classes in acro/tumbling, hip-hop, jazz, tap, ballet and song and dance in Shelburne.

For more information on Dance Fuel you can contact them at 519-216-3394, or find them on Facebook or at www.dancefuel.ca.

