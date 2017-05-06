Fancy Hats and High Tea for Mother’s Day

May 6, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Shelburne’s community-based arts group, Troupe-Adore, has been busy collecting beautiful teacups and saucers over the past few months in anticipation of their next event: Mother’s Day High Tea.

The celebration of local moms will be held at the Shelburne Curling Club, embellished with classical background music and flowers, in the lovely Curling Club dining hall on May 14 from 11 a.m. – 1.30 p.m.

Troupe-Adore founder Sohayla Smith, who has been the chef for the Troupe’s delicious, gourmet dinner theatre meals, says she “will be preparing a wide variety of tasty savoury bites, pastries, sweet treats, little cakes, breads, biscuits, as well as traditional and decadent fingerling sandwiches of all sorts.”

“We’ll be including vegetarian and gluten free selections as well,” she says. “A delightful offering of teas have been chosen, ranging from classic Earl Grey to delicate a Rose Petal Tea, and so many more.”

To enhance tea time, Ms. Smith has selected specialty vendors to be part of the day’s fun, including: Sweet Legs Shelburne, Black Earth Pottery, Escarpment Gardens, So JAM Good, Scentsy, Wee3Goats, Sadie’s Sweet Boutique, Simply Chic Boutique, Sue Foley Jewellery, Kanzashi by Annette, Victoria Lynn Designs, and Hooks and Seams.

Those with tickets to the High Tea “will have first peek and purchase at our vendor booths,” says Ms. Smith, “and at 2 p.m. we open the doors to the public for community vendor shopping.”

Brody Ireton Photography will also be offering $5 photos with mothers in support of Troupe-Adore.

Adding to the fun, there will be a prize for best hat, and every mother will get to take home a little something special.

Raffle prizes have be generously donated by the event’s vendors.

Proceeds from the event will go towards Troupe-Adore’s expenses relating to their community work, as well as their stage productions, and other arts and culture endeavours in the town.

“Ticket sales help us accomplish so much more, give back more, and explore new arts,” says Ms. Smith.

Currently, the Troupe is fundraising for upcoming productions in the fall and winter.

Staff at the High Tea will all be Troupe-Adore volunteers.

$20 tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.

