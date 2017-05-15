Sunrise breakfasts will benefit young Allie

By Michelle Janzen

Allie’s journey started October 2015 at six months old when she was diagnosed with scoliosis.

Scoliosis is a medical condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve. The curve is usually “S” or “C” shaped. In most cases of scoliosis it is normally diagnosed in older children, with Allie being the youngest case ever treated with this in SickKids hospital.

With Allie being so young, that means she has more time for her scoliosis to progress as she has a lot of years ahead of her for growing which means the curve will progress along with her growing.

The more the spine curves, the more it can begin to compact the heart, lungs and other organs.

When first diagnosed, her curve was 15 on top and 12 on the bottom and in such a short time has progressed to 25 on top and 25 on the bottom.

Within the last year of her diagnoses, she has already had around 12 X-rays and is waiting on an MRI where she will be put to sleep.

On October 18, while at Sick Kids, single mom Tara Peebles was informed that her daughter Allie’s spinal curves have progressed to the point that she would now have to have a brace made, which she would be required to wear 20 to 22 hours a day.

With OHIP covering 75 per cent of the $4,500 price tag once per year, the problem has become that Allie has already outgrown her first brace, which Peebles says “isn’t covered, as it’s only been about eight months.”

With very little knowledge about the prognosis of such a young child having scoliosis and with no cure for it, the plan with bracing her is to try and slow down the progression of her curves until she is old enough and big enough for surgery, which will require metal rods in the back.

“Casting would be more beneficial for Allie but Ontario doesn’t do it, so that means a trip over the boarder to Shriners hospital in Erie will be needed,” says Tara. “If, for some reason, the casting and bracing does not help slow it down and the scoliosis is too aggressive, she may need surgery within the next couple of years.”

With the bracing, special medical shirts are needed for Allie to wear under her brace to protect her skin, costing another $40 each. Also needed to accommodate Allie is a special car seat to accommodate the brace and a special cooling shirt to wear in the summer with it.

While at another Sick Kids appointment recently, Tara also found out that Allie also has mild hip dysplasia in both of her hips, which will be monitored regularly but could possible it could lead to surgery.

With all the costs adding up for this single mom, her employer Tom, owner of Sunrise Diner located at 115 Main Street is donating all funds from breakfasts ordered Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays between 8 am and 10 pm, to help offset some of her costs.

You can also help by donating at www.gofundme.com/allies-journey-with-scoliosis that has been set up to also try to offset the never ending costs that have come since Allie’s diagnosis.

Mom Tara says “I want to thank everyone who has made a donation so far to my beautiful little girl and for everyone’s kind words and positive vibes it means so much to us. Thank you thank you thank you.”

