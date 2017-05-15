General News » News

150 in Full Bloom — almost!

May 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

150 IN FULL BLOOM – Local students turned out to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Wednesday morning for the “Blooming Ceremony” for Shelburne’s 150 Celebration Garden. First planted last year, Shelburne’s garden was one of 150 lucky recipients of a 150th Celebration Garden across Canada. Additionally, the gardens celebrate the Dutch-Canadian gift of 100,000 Dutch tulip bulbs, sent to Canadians in 1945 as a symbol of appreciation for the role Canadian soldiers played in the liberation of the Netherlands and the hospitality Canada provided to the Dutch Royal Family during WWII. Shelburne’s garden and the other 149 gardens planted across the country, will be symbolically linked to the flagship 150th Celebration Garden Promenade, consisting of 25,000 tulips donated by Vasey’s, located adjacent to Niagara Falls. Over 250 tulips have been planted in Shelburne’s garden – 150 from The Netherlands, and a further 100 from Home Hardware. Photo by Carol Maitland

         

