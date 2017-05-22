Get ready for Special Olympics Torch Run

May 22, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

The 5th annual Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics, hosted by Shelburne Police Service, is set to take place on Tuesday, May 30.

The event starts at Fiddle Park (2nd Line, Shelburne) at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine, and finishes at John’s No Frills, with a charity barbecue for participants that is sponsored by No Frills and Pete’s.

The 4km run/walk will take registered participants through downtown Shelburne to create awareness and raise funding for Special Olympics.

The LETR was brought back to Shelburne in 2012 after a 12 year absence in the community by Constable Paul Neumann. This year, however, taking the helm and organizing the run is Constable Jeff McLean.

“Being this is my first year spearheading the torch run, I am hoping to reach my goal of raising $10,000,“ says Constable McLean. “I would also like to encourage more participation within the Town, whether it be running or sponsoring a runner.

“Another fundraiser I implemented for the torch run is not only the participation of the three local elementary schools, we also have scheduled hot dog days at each of the schools and not only cook, but also serve students their lunch.”

The Torch Run started in 1981 in Wichita, Kansas and was hosted by Police Chief Richard LaMunyon. Chief LaMunyon and five of his fellow officers ran five miles to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics.

In 1987, the Torch Run came to Canada via Lorne White of the Toronto Police Service. In its first year in Ontario, the event raised over $100,000.

In 1999, the Ontario Torch Run broke the $1 million mark for the first time.

In February 2014, the Shelburne Torch Run event won one of five “Raising the Torch” Awards in Orillia for raising “above average” funds for the size of the local police service.

The Ontario leg of the LETR now raises over $1 million each for Special Olympics, including Shelburne’s contribution.

Shelburne residents and local companies are encouraged to take part in the action, challenging each other, while building team spirit and raising much needed funding.

Teams already registered to run are the Shelburne Police, Dufferin OPP, Orangeville Police, Shelburne and District Fire, Dufferin Paramedics Service, Dufferin Child and Family Services, ScotiaBank, Georgian College Employment Centre, KTH Shelburne, PACE Credit Union, RBC, Shelburne Residence, Shelburne Home Hardware, John’s No Frills, Town of Shelburne Staff and Council, Main Street Dental, Small Town Family Dental, Willow Street Crew, Centennial Hylands Elementary School, Hyland Heights Elementary School and Glenbrook Elementary School.

This event would not be possible year after year without the sponsorship.

This year’s sponsors include: ScotiaBank First Street Orangeville, who are matching up to $5,000 in donations, KTH Shelburne, John’s No Frills, Downey Farms, Auto Centre Dufferin, Main Street Dental, Shelburne Home Hardware, Pete’s Deli, Shelburne Free Press, Orangeville Citizen, Shelburne Residence, Trillium Ford, First Student and Southbridge Care Homes.

The official Torch Run banner and flame will lead the way at this year’sRun, and a bus (for those who may have difficulty completing the course) will bring up the rear.

Constable McLean closes by telling us “The Special Olympics does a polar plunge and I am hoping to incorporate it at the 2018 Shelburrr Fest held in February, and have convinced our Chief Kent Moore to participate if we raise enough funds.”

Donations can be made to the Special Olympics by sponsoring a runner or run team, joining or creating a run team, or by making a donation after the run at the finish line at No Frills.

Donations can also be made at Pete’s Deli from now until May 30, Toonies for Torches, or buy purchasing a Special Olympics Shaker Bottle from Town Fitness at the low cost of $10.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Shelburne Law Enforcement Torch Run can contact organizer PC Jeff McLean at 519 925-3312 or jmclean@shelburnepolice.com.

