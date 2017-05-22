Widbur tournament raises record amount

By Brian Lockhart

By the time the final tally was recorded, the proceeds from the Jennifer Widbur Memorial Hockey Tournament totaled $60,000, which was donated to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation in Orangeville.

This was the largest amount the event has raised since the tournament began ten years ago.

The Tournament also donated other funds to local causes in Shelburne.

Funds donated to Headwaters will go to help supply the new oncology department that is currently under construction at the hospital and scheduled to open in late July.

The Tournament was held on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, at the Honeywood arena.

Organized by the Honeywood Hockey Moms – a group of local volunteers – this year’s tournament had 13 all-women hockey teams and 175 players who took part.

Some of the teams featured experienced players while others had first timers hitting the ice.

The schedule was organized to accommodate the difference in the playing skills to ensure everyone had a good time on the ice.

Tournament organizers kept the final amount a secret until they presented the cheque to the Foundation on Wednesday, May 10.

“About a week and a-half ago we were waiting for one final big pledge to come in. Once that came in we knew we could make the $60,000,” said Tournament Chair, Mike DeLaat. “We do the best we possibly can – I have a personal goal of at least matching what we raised the previous year. Last year we raised $53,000. So this is really, really amazing. The money will all be going to the new oncology unit. We have so much fun with this tournament. Yes, we play hockey, but it’s a lot less stress playing hockey – there’s more stress on the fundraising! We had around 175 players and almost 100 volunteers supporting them.”

With this year’s donation, the Jennifer Widbur Tournament has now raised around $445,000 for the Headwaters Foundation.

You can find out more and plan on putting together a team for next year’s tournament by visiting the website at www.jwtournament.ca.

