A great turnout for Town Pharmacy’s SickKids Fundraiser

June 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Sanjay Lekhi, owner of Shelburne Town Pharmacy, and his wife, Shalini, held their third annual Sick Kids Fundraiser in the Foodland/Giant Tiger Plaza on Saturday, May 27, which saw many people in attendance.

With performances by Troupe Adore, demonstrations by Dance Fuel and Classical Martial Arts, there were appearances by Sharon Morden of Feral Cat Rescue, games, face painting, a BBQ, raffles and even Elvis, aka Terry Dieter, who came to help raise funds.

Volunteer firefighters from the Shelburne & District Fire Department were also in attendance handing out information sheets and free gifts for the kids, as well as the local Shelburne Police Department and representatives from Dufferin County EMS.

“We will still be accepting donations until the end of next week, and at that time will make a final tally,” says Sanjay. “Once again, I am overwhelmed with the response of this event and thank the community for their generosity and support. Without them this would not be possible.”

This is the third year for the fundraiser which saw $1,462 raised the first year, followed by $2,251 the second year, that in turn was gratefully increased thanks to ScotiaBank matching that amount, bringing the total to $4,527.

In the past, Sanjay has told the Shelburne Free Press, “Many of my clients are young children that I see after being discharged from SickKids. As adults, we sometimes contribute to our bad health, however these newborns and young children don’t choose or contribute to the illness, sickness, and/or diseases they have. I would hate to see the quality of their care decline because of lack of funding.”

With funds still coming in, Sanjay is hopeful that the amount raised this year will surpass last year’s.

