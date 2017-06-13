A great turnout for the 4th Annual CDDHS Show and Shine

June 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Now in its fourth year, the Centre Dufferin District High School’s annual Show and Shine was held on Friday, June 2, and judging by the number of participants and spectators that filled the parking lot, this event seems to get getting bigger and better every year.

Students, teachers and local business owners attended this year’s Show and Shine to not only show off their classic cars, dirt bikes and tractor, but there was also a Sherman M4A3E8 on display that was built by Brad Bennett and his father in their garage.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to browse and speak with participants who brought their vehicles and were also able to participate in some fun activities, such as the Shark Tank where students had the chance to dunk a teacher in freezing cold water – and the line up to participate was huge.

Maybe you wanted to see how fast you could remove a tire with the help of the Auto Centre’s mock Nascar simulator that allows you to bolt and unbolt the lug nuts on a tire all while being timed.

Originally the first Show and Shine was organized by student Nathan Prince who was inspired by a story his Auto Teacher, Bob Schiedel, told the class about a Fergus student who had cancer and really wanted to have a high school version of a car show, showing Farm Implements.

A highlight this year was watching an engine get blown up, showing attendees what happens when you have no oil or transmission fluid in your vehicle. With a large audience gathered to witness what would happen, after several minutes of revving the engine, there was a spectacular smoke show followed by a roar of approval from the crowd.

